Stampede Debuts Unified Communications Program

- Stampede Presentation Products, Inc. is offering an expanded Unified Communications product marketing initiative, and has promoted two seasoned executives to lead the sales effort.
- According to a company press release, effective immediately Peter Hurley and Kevin Welling assume the positions of, respectively, eastern and western vice president of sales of the Unified Communications Integration Group.
- “Unified Communications is on the verge of becoming a major new growth opportunity for our dealers in virtually every vertical market, but in particular in corporate, government and education,” said Kevin Kelly, president and COO of Stampede. “Over the last two years, we have worked diligently with our manufacturing partners to assemble a veritable menu of unified communications product offerings, covering every need from dedicated enterprise-wide video conferencing systems to software-based, PC-attached solutions. There is no company more ready to exploit the opportunities this new field offers. We have integrated Unified Communications throughout our organization and today I am announcing the sales team that will lead this group.”
- Assuming the position of eastern vice president of sales, Unified Communications Integration Group, is Peter Hurley, who has served as a Stampede director of sales for the last seven years. Prior to joining Stampede, Hurley served as the distribution manager for Sharp Electronics from 2002-2005. Prior to this he was the sales manager for Ingram Micro, Inc. Hurley received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature and Business from Canisius College before earning a Certificate in Management Development from the Harvard Business School Club of Buffalo, NY.
- Kevin Welling has also served as a Stampede director of sales from 2009-2012. Before joining Stampede, Welling served as southwest senior territory manager at Electrograph from 2006 through 2009. Prior to this he was the midwest account manager at Activelight from 2005-2006, the midwest distribution manager at Projector Wholesale Supply from 1999-2005, and he worked as the midwest account manager for Boxlight Corporation, after earning his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Washington.
- According to Kelly, Stampede’s Unified Communications sales specialists will now report to Hurley and Welling, and Stampede is looking to expand the team in 2013, as the company expects that both its sales and the strength of its Unified Communications initiative will continue to grow.