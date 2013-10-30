MUSIC Group Forms New Consumer Electronics Division

- MUSIC Group, parent of brands BEHRINGER, TURBOSOUND, MIDAS, KLARK TEKNIK and BUGERA, is throwing its hat into the Consumer Electronics marketplace with Daniel Roe as head of the newly created division.
- MUSIC Group brands have long been recognized as industry leaders in their respective markets—and this move ensures expansion of the company’s retail customer via proactive development of new product categories.
- “This is a great opportunity for us to leverage the treasure-trove of new technologies we’ve implemented in our legacy brands — and to make that technology available to the home consumer,” said MUSIC Group Marketing SVP, Costa Lakoumentas. “We toyed with this idea previously with a good modicum of success, but now we’re in it to win it. Having Daniel at the helm, along with his considerable industry expertise and track record, will provide the impetus needed to make MUSIC Group a household name.”
- Daniel Roe added, “I’ve always had the greatest respect for the MUSIC Group brands, and am excited to be part of this new venture. I’m already engaging our distributors and retailers so we can maximize our market potential, and provide the best possible customer experience. Look for a far-reaching line of new customer-centric solutions from MUSIC Group that will both complement — and enhance the modern consumer lifestyle.”