Juice Goose iP Series Modules Integrate with URC

- URC has completed the first phase of development to integrate the new Juice Goose iP-1520 power control modules with its Total Control system.
- The integration with URC means users can now implement the iP-1520 with URC’s Total Control product in order to turn individual AC power outlets on and off from any URC Total Control touch panel, Wi-Fi based remote control, or a smartphone or tablet within the commercial or residential premises.
- The iP-1520 was the first product in the iP Series of economical web based power control models from Juice Goose. This rack mounted component has a twenty amp capacity, AC line filtration and surge protection as well as six switched and one unswitched receptacles. Recently added to the iP Series is the iP-1 (a.k.a. “Piwi”), which fits inside a ceiling or wall enclosure to provide web based power control in a non-racked environment.
- With the new Juice Goose + URC integration, users can have control over AC power with their Total Control remotes, keypads, and touch screens, or on their personal iPad or iPhone. This enhanced functionality allows power saving and rebooting remote equipment.