Sensaphonics Offers Training for Audiologists

Chicago, IL--Sensaphonics recently held the first of three scheduled 2011 Golden Circle Seminars, educating audiologists with the specific skills and knowledge needed to work with musicians, audio technicians, and in-ear monitors.
- Participants in the Sensaphonics Golden Circle seminar, shown here at the live music instruction lab at Reelsounds Studios in Skokie, IL: Sensaphonics sound engineering consultant Thom Fiegle; musicians Jean Iversen, Gino Sigismondi, and Cris Tapia; audiologists Melanie Holzberg (Asbury Park, NJ), Adam Lin (San Francisco, CA), and Anita M. Carroll (Chapel Hill, NC); and Sensaphonics president, Dr. Michael Santucci, Au.D.
- Audiologists gaining their Golden Circle certification in the hands-on, two-day curriculum include: Anita M. Carroll of Hearing Solutions in the Triangle, Chapel Hill, NC; Melanie Holzberg of Plug Life, Asbury Park, NJ; and Adam Lin of Kaiser Permanente Medical Group, San Francisco, CA.
- The two-day Golden Circle seminar uses personalized, small-group instruction and includes a tour of the Sensaphonics custom manufacturing lab in Chicago. Another component is a trip to a local recording for a live music session, which is used to demonstrate the basics of PA systems, stage monitoring and in-ear systems from the artist’s perspective.
- “Musicians are totally different from any other client an audiologist is likely to see,” said Michael Santucci, AuD, Sensaphonics president and founder. “The Sensaphonics Golden Circle members are among the few who have the specialized knowledge to serve these clients properly, whether in the office or backstage. Artists and engineers can be confident of getting knowledgeable, professional service when seeing a Golden Circle audiologist.”