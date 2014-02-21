Danish Healthcare IT Organisation MedCom Selects Pexip

- Pexip, a global disruptor in scalable video conferencing technology, has been selected by MedCom, an operating healthcare IT organization in Denmark, to expand access to telehealth services across the country.
- By implementing Pexip Infinity, MedCom will be able to provide access to the latest video conferencing technologies to support improved communications between health professionals on different platforms and patients and their healthcare providers.
- “MedCom is able to reuse previously established local video conferencing solutions, regardless of platform,” said Peder Illum, consultant of MedCom. “With Pexip Infinity we achieve excellent integration of the traditional video conferencing solutions with, for instance, Microsoft Lync. The distributed Pexip Infinity platform, which runs on standard virtual servers, provides Danish municipalities with MedCom’s VDX services without having to invest in expensive traditional MCU solutions while providing the opportunity to significantly increase the number of virtual meeting rooms, at a reasonable price.”
- MedCom is a publicly funded, nonprofit cooperation, owned and financed by the Ministry of Health, Danish regions and the Local Government Denmark. MedCom facilitates the cooperation between authorities, organizations and private firms linked to the Danish healthcare sector. MedCom contributes to the development, testing, dissemination and quality assurance of electronic communication and information in the healthcare sector with a goal of supporting improved patient care. Since 2003, MedCom has been implementing innovative eHealth solutions to deliver safe and efficient access to healthcare information.
- In 2009, MedCom established VDX, a national hub to support video conferencing. From 2011 MedCom has been focusing on the politically established goals and milestones concerning cross-sectorial communication with a precise role as operating organization. MedCom solves problems with a focus to support efficient performance and gradual expansion of the national eHealth infrastructure, which is necessary for safe and coherent access to relevant data and communication across regions, municipalities and general practitioners.
- With the help of Pexip, MedCom is able to enhance current video conferencing solutions and the healthcare system in Denmark, without investing in expensive, traditional MCU solutions, the company says. MedCom selected Pexip Infinity for its ability to communicate cross-platform by providing individuals with their own personal HD video, audio and mobile virtual meeting room, in a cost-effective and simple manner.
- “MedCom is an innovative organization at the forefront of delivering excellent video communication services to the Danish healthcare sector as well as Danish municipalities,” said Simen Teigre, CEO of Pexip. “With seamless connections to Lync clients, among other traditional video conferencing systems, Pexip Infinity is a good solution to meet MedCom’s requirements for a fully interoperable, scalable and high-quality video service.”