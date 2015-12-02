VR, HDR Industry Leaders Headline ASG Annual Workshop

Advanced Systems Group (ASG) will welcome presenters from Dolby Laboratories, SuperSphere Productions, and Tippett Studio to the ASG Annual Workshop on December 3, 2015, at the New People Cinema in San Francisco. Thursday’s workshop will explore high dynamic range (HDR) and cinematic virtual reality (VR) technologies with free presentations beginning at 10 a.m.

Lucas Wilson, founder of SuperSphere Productions, will present “Demystifying VR,” a brief walkthrough of the production and post-production world of VR delivery. As founder of SuperSphere Productions, Wilson oversees the creation of entertaining, immersive VR experiences for clients including FOX, DIRECTV, Samsung, and Reebok. He is also the founder and CEO of Revelens, which is leading the world’s first ad tech platform for VR.

Computer graphics supervisor at Tippett Studio, Alex Hessler, will also focus on VR. He is presently supervising a large format ride for a Chinese theme park and an immersive VR experience directed by Phil Tippett. Prior to joining Tippett Studio, Hessler worked as a lead artist and technical director on Inside Out, Avatar, and The Chronicles of Narnia.

Senior director of content solutions for imaging at Dolby Laboratories, Robert Carroll, will discuss Dolby Vision workflow in post production. An industry veteran, Carroll is responsible for production and post-production solutions for Dolby Cinema and Dolby Vision. His move into product development has resulted in five Emmy award-winning products.

“When you discuss emerging technologies like virtual reality or high dynamic range, it’s important to bring in leaders from those industries,” said Dave Van Hoy, president, Advanced Systems Group. “Our annual workshop remains relevant to content creators in the Bay Area because we examine important topics with speakers who are using these technologies for real-world projects.”

ASG’s annual workshop is free and includes lunch, but pre-registration is requested. For online registration and more information click here.