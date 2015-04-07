Video Mount Products Shows Ceiling Mount

Video Mount Products, a provider of mounting solutions for the security, commercial, residential, and pro audio/video markets, will showcase its PDS-LCM2B dual large flat panel ceiling mount adapter during 2015 ISC West. The PDS-LCM2B, which now accepts flat panels up to 80 inches, is available for shipping at an MSRP of $199.95.

The PDS-LCM2B flat panel dual ceiling mount adapter.

“We have redesigned the PDS-LCM2B to accept a wider variety of flat panels for numerous security applications…from as small as 37 inches all the way up to 80 inches,” said Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “The redesigned unit will not only accommodate the 200-by-200 hole pattern, but also up to 860mm by 500mm.”

Increased from a maximum of 70-inch flat panels, the PDS-LCM2B adapter allows the VMP PDS-LCB large flat panel tilt ceiling mount to accommodate two 37- to 80-inch flat panel displays back-to-back with a combined weight of up to 360 pounds. The PDS-LCM2B is a multi-function option for a host of installations, such as in restaurants, bars, health clubs, and arenas.

Additional features of the VMP PDS-LCM2B include:

Adjustable 0 degree – 15 degree tilt

Weight: 23.6 lbs.

Dimensions: 12.1in x 34.8in. x 22in (variable width)

Black Powder coat finish