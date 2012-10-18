BTX Now Offering Just Add Power 2G+ Transmitter/Receivers

BTX Technologies is now offering Just Add Power’s new second-generation plus (2G+) HD/IP transmitter/receivers, in addition to providing system configuration and technical support.
- The 2G+ devices offer all the benefits of Just Add Power’s popular second-generation (2G) HD/IP transmitters/receivers, with the addition of several key features for increased flexibility in residential and commercial applications.
- Just Add Power's HD/IP technology allows an HDMI signal to be sent simultaneously to one or more HDMI displays over a single CatX cable Ethernet infrastructure, allowing installers to distribute digital content from multiple sources to practically any number of remote displays on a LAN. Sources can be rack centralized, decentralized, or a mixture of both. Cascading multiple Ethernet switches allow displays to be located far away from the source devices, while sustaining consistent 1080p video and sound quality.
- Like their predecessors, the new 2G+ devices use a patented process to send visually lossless 1080p video — virtually identical to a direct HDMI cable connection — across a 1000BT network. In addition, 2G+ models are bolstered with a number of powerful features, including:
- * HDMI Pass-Through Port on Transmitter: Ideal for feeding HDMI audio to centralized amplifiers and attaching workstations in video wall applications.
- * USB Over IP: Supports remote keyboard/mouse control, touch screens, game controllers, and more using the same CatX cable.
- * Integrated Stereo Extractor With Programmable Audio Delay: Extracts stereo 2.0 audio from the HDMI signal and convents it to analog audio. A programmable delay up to 170 ms keeps whole-house audio in sync with the HDMI matrix.
- * RS-232 on 3.5-mm Port With Integrated Null Modem: Makes it simple to configure the RS-232 port to work with all RS-232 controlled devices and accessories.
- * Locking HDMI Cables Supported: Eliminates cable fall out in high-traffic applications.
- * Independent CEC Over IP CPU On Board: Provides a gateway for future CEC over IP applications.
- * Backwards Compatible With 2G Transmitters/Receivers: 2G+ devices can be mixed and matched with standard 2G devices, allowing the system to be customized with only the features needed.
- “With the 2G+ HD/IP transmitters/receivers, Just Add Power really listened to its customers and included the most requested additional functions by 2G users,” said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX Technologies. “As a result, the 2G+ models redefine HD distribution and make building an HDMI matrix simpler than ever. We are pleased to offer the benefits of these enhanced solutions to our customers, and look forward to providing any technical support they may need in system configuration.”