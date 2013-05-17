Lectrosonics ASPEN Technology Deployed by Ochsner Health System

- As southeast Louisiana’s largest non-profit, academic, multi-specialty, healthcare delivery system, Ochsner Health System has been named the Consumer Choice for Healthcare in New Orleans for 16 consecutive years and is the only Louisiana hospital recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a ‘Best Hospital’ across 11 specialty categories.
- With greater than 13,000 employees and over 850 physicians in more than 90 medical specialties and subspecialties, training and related administrative functions are a regular part of Ochsner Health System’s efforts. With that in mind, their Poydras Conference Room was recently equipped with state-of-the-art AV technology. And at the heart of the AV system, there resides ASPEN audio processing technology from Rio Rancho, NM-based Lectrosonics.
- Interstate Electronic Systems (IES), LLC, a design/build firm with offices in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, LA, was contracted to handle Ochsner Health System’s AV facility upgrade. Nicholas P. Folse, Sales Engineer for IES, is based in the firm’s New Orleans office. He discussed the nature of the project and the decision to deploy Lectrosonics’ SPNTrio 8-In / 12-Out, ASPEN processor and the ASPEN SPN16i 16-input expansion unit.
- “The Poydras Conference Room is typically used as an Executive Conference Room for Ochsner Health System’s Directors and VP’s, along with Human Resources,” Folse explained. “The room is most often used as a presentation space with both video and audio conferencing available. This room has moveable tables and can be set up in a variety of configurations. Due to the configurable nature of the space, 12 wireless microphones are used for voice amplification within the room, and all microphones (handheld, lavaliere, and wireless boundary) are used to send audio to the far-end participants during video and audio conferences.”
- The Lectrosonics SPNTrio combines a matrix mixer with a telephone hybrid and a 2-channel power amp for an all-in-one conferencing solution. With 2 CODEC and 1 line input, 8 mic/line inputs, 8 line outputs, and 4 mic/line outputs, the unit offers a wide range of connection possibilities—all of which is augmented further by IEC’s decision to add Lectrosonics’ ASPEN SPN16i 16-input expansion unit. In the Poydras Conference Room, the ASPEN SPNTrio manages all program audio from the room’s various AV sources, as well as the room’s array of microphones. The processor routes each microphone to the appropriate output, which can be the amplifier and loudspeakers, a recording device, or videoconferencing codec. Additionally, the SPNTrio manages all audio conferencing and telephone functions.
- When queried about the decision to deploy the Lectrosonics ASPEN processing equipment, Folse offered the following thoughts. “Lectrosonics’ ASPEN system offers outstanding processing capability—producing optimal audio quality for both public address and conferencing requirements,” he said. “The unit’s telephone hybrid was used to replace the traditional ‘frisbee phone’ by incorporating the room’s existing audio infrastructure. Further, the system’s automixing, filters, and feedback control—once configured—provide the capability for unattended operation. With the ability to grow the ASPEN system the way we did with the SPN16i expansion unit and its ability to be controlled by a Crestron Digital Media Switcher/Processor via RS-232, the Lectrosonics system offers tremendous flexibility and value.”
- Folse was equally complimentary of Lectrosonics’ customer / technical support services, “Lectrosonics is always there to help—from the design phase, all the way through installation and implementation. They are always just a phone call away, which further inspires confidence in their products.”
- With several months of operation under their belt, Folse reports that his firm’s client is very pleased with their AV system. “The conference room is regularly used for presentations, videoconference meetings, and audio conferences,” he said. “Users are able to walk into the room and, with the touch of a few buttons, have everything ready to go. The best part is the fact that the users never have to concern themselves about getting any part of the audio system operational. Once the microphones are turned on, the system just works.”