Super-Sized Learning Highlights Pre-Show Energy

- The trendiest new topics in AV were front and center at InfoComm’s Super Tuesday sessions, the ultimate day for exploring real-world solutions.
- This year’s sessions comprised “a collection of broad reaching programs,” noted David Labuskes, InfoComm executive director and CEO.
- Session topics included wireless trends, unified communications and collaboration, digital image content in live event production, fiber optics, CTS-D and CTS-I, and future trends.
- In the Technology Managers Symposium, attendees learned how to deal with the constant stream of new technologies emerging in the industry. Trends, new technology, lifecycle planning, and case studies were used to illustrate the best means for tech managers to stay ahead of the curve.
- Malissa Dillman, training and education manager, Kramer Electronics, presented about common problems with HDMI, HDCP, and EDID. She discussed the different types of encryption keys, covering what tech managers should do when they encounter a non-compliant display. She warned attendees not to ever leave a signal unencrypted and to assume every device always has HDCP, urging them to stay compliant. “It will make your life easier,” she said.
- Amidst copies of Facebook COO Cheryl Sandberg’s “Lean In,” scattered in front of the Women in Technology Symposium attendees, Bonnie Schnitta, CEO, SoundSense, an acoustical consulting and sound design engineering firm, discussed turning passion into revenue. “There is a wealth of revenue-producing opportunities hidden in your passions,” she said.
- Other speakers at the Women in Technology Symposium included Johanne Belanger, president, AVW-TELAV Audio Visual Solutions, and president-elect of InfoComm International; Jeanne Stiernberg, principal consultant, Stiernberg Consulting; and Emily Hay, VP of systems engineering services, Pershing Technologies.
- The Business Leadership Workshop started off with lunch before launching into conversing about how companies need to look at the “new customer.” Various C-level executives representing different vertical markets discussed specific challenges and solutions.