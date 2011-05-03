RPV Expands Offices with Demo Center

Anaheim, CA--RP Visual Solutions (RPV) has expanded their offices with a 10,000 square foot sales and visualization demo center, located at 1275 S. Lewis Street, Anaheim, CA, 92805.
- The facility offers customers a walking tour of RPV’s complete line of visual solutions, including RPV’s “FLEX” wall mount system, 2x2 RPV Swing mount with Orion 42-inch LCD displays, RPV’s new “Micro-Flex” mount with 46-inch LCD displays in portrait and landscape, Digital Signage and Way finding mounting systems, SuperNova Infinity Screen with RPV re-direct projector mount, SuperNova Electric Flex Screen, and an impressive 8-foot wide ACP Curved 3D screen with Christie 3D Mirage projector.
- The facility will host RPV’s dealer channels and customers for technology demonstrations of innovative visual displays. RPV will also soon be announcing upcoming dates to their NIT WIT series of seminars.