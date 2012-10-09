ABS Declares Media Technology Expo a Success

Presented by professional video and audio systems integration firm Advanced Broadcast Solutions (ABS), last month's Media Technology Expo (MTE) in Portland, OR, attracted close to 200 attendees and 50 exhibitors.
- According to ABS, the two-day show received very positive feedback and plans have already started for MTE 2013.
- "Traditionally, Portland hasn't hosted a professional video event of this size," said Arco Groenenberg, expo manager. "I think our attendees really appreciated that we were able to attract such high caliber companies and manufacturers—and so many of them."
- Free to registered attendees, MTE also included a conference program that was well received. "We had great presenters and our audiences got a lot out of the sessions," said Mark Siegel, president of ABS. "We really appreciate the support of our vendors and the efforts of our client base to participate at MTE. Many video professionals can't attend the NAB Show, so it's nice to have this level of interest and involvement from the industry."
- "I enjoyed every minute of it," said attendee Dan Grimes, manager of instructional production and engineering at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. "Many clients told me they really liked the sessions and thought the event itself was well done—and very educational. Our vendors were very positive as well."
- "MTE was very well organized, really an excellent regional show," said Damon Stewart, western region sales manager, Broadcast Pix. "It was a great way for us to connect with customers in the Pacific Northwest, and we're looking forward to coming back next year."