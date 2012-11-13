AVAD and Calrad Hold Big Brothers Big Sisters Promotion

- AVAD LLC has partnered with one of its vendors, Calrad Electronics, to hold a special promotion to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters. From now through December 31, AVAD and Calrad will each donate $5 ($10 total) to Big Brothers Big Sisters for every Calrad LED lighting reel purchased at AVAD.
- "We want to thank our friends at Calrad for joining us in supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters," said Jim Annes, vice president and general manager of AVAD. "Now, when dealers look to AVAD and Calrad for their LED lighting needs, they not only get access to some of the best products on the market, they also help a great cause. We also hope this opportunity helps expose a new generation-and the future leaders of our industry to the world of custom electronics."
- Big Brothers Big Sisters is a donor and volunteer supported mentoring network. The organization's mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better.
- Partnering with parents/guardians, school, corporations and others in the community, Big Brothers Big Sisters carefully pairs children with volunteer mentors and monitors and supports them in one-to-one mentoring matches throughout their course. The organization holds itself accountable for children in the program to achieve measurable outcomes, such as higher aspirations; greater confidence and better relationships; educational success; and avoidance of delinquency and other risky behaviors. Most children served by Big Brothers Big Sisters are in single-parent and low-income families or households where a parent is incarcerated. Headquartered in Philadelphia with a network of about 350 agencies across the country, Big Brothers Big Sisters serves nearly 630,000 children, volunteer mentors and families.