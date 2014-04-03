Barco OBLX Video Wall Wins Red Dot Award 2014

Barco's OBLX free-standing video wall solution has been honored with the ‘Red Dot: Best of the Best’ distinction in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2014 competition.
- The OBLX received the top prize out of 4,815 entries.
- Each year, the Red Dot Award honors new product designs that stand out from the crowd. In 2011, Barco’s OverView OL-521 LED-lit rear-projection video wall was awarded the ‘Red Dot Award: Product Design 2011’. This year, the 40-member Red Dot jury lauded Barco’s OBLX series free-standing video wall with the ‘Red Dot: Best of the Best’ accolade, the highest in the competition.
- This success will be celebrated on 7 July 2014, during the awards ceremony at the Aalto Theater in Essen, Germany. After this Red Dot Gala, the winners exhibition will be opened in the Red Dot Design Museum Essen, where OBLX will be showcased for four weeks before it enters the permanent exhibition.
- Barco’s OBLX series free-standing video wall answers the business need for tiled 55-inch LCD video walls that don’t require wall support, the company says. With key design drivers that include maximum stability without compromising user-interaction, sleek appearance, and cost-effectiveness, OBLX is an excellent example of the interaction between clever design and usability. The architecture supports landscape 2x2 or portrait 3x1 configurations that can be expanded with no horizontal limit by modularity. Its iconic column can house all required 19-inch based equipment, so there is no need for an extra rack.
- “More than a video wall, OBLX is a platform that supports future technologies with user-driven add-ons like touch, camera and product color,” said Lutz Nehrhoff von Holderberg, general manager for Large Video Walls at Barco. “The possibility to have a tiled LCD video wall at any location opens up a range of new possibilities – so, we see OBLX as the product that will introduce the use of video walls in a range of new markets. In addition to control rooms, meeting rooms, lobbies, museums – and even retail stores – will be able to benefit from a video wall without the need for any wall support. We are very pleased that the Red Dot jury has recognized our vision and is now rewarding our design team with this highly prized award.”
- “The Red Dot Design Award is one of the most desired recognitions in the field of product design,” added Tom Dewaele, lead designer for OBLX. “With 4,815 entries from no less than 52 countries, and only 1.5 percent of the designs actually receiving a prize, the Red Dot Design Award is also one of the toughest competitions in the field. Winning the top award – ‘Red Dot: Best of the Best’ – proves that we are not exaggerating when we say that OBLX ranks among the best of international product designs.”