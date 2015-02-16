The Global Presence Alliance Breaks a Billion

- The Global Presence Alliance has broken through the billion dollar barrier for combined annual sales revenues, making it the largest provider of AV integration services in the World. GPA provides global audiovisual and unified communications solutions and services to multinational corporations through a unique partner network,
- The organization, which has successfully adopted a model made famous by the airline industry, has 17 members with offices in more than 30 countries and 170 major cities across the globe, and employs over 3,500 AV and UC professionals. These numbers and footprint will continue to grow with significant new membership expansion planned for 2015. Current GPA members include Whitlock in the United States, Atea in Scandinavia, and ProAV Solutions in Australia, while key GPA customers include Chevron, Dell, Alcon, McAfee, and Statoil. At the GPA’s recent Member Summit held in parallel to Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Amsterdam, the organization premiered a short animated video telling its story.
- The GPA launches the 2015 Accredited Vendor Program at ISE in Amsterdam and welcomes Crestron as its first AVP partner.
- The GPA also announced the launch of its Accredited Vendor Program (AVP) at ISE in Amsterdam last week. This program recognizes the critical role the industry's leading manufacturers play in allowing the GPA to deliver standardized global technology platforms and customer service models throughout the GPA members. The GPA’s selective award of its AVP marque will give members and global customers alike confidence in a seamless global delivery and support alignment between the GPA and each accredited AVP manufacturer. Digital Media market leader Crestron was the first to commit to the program just prior to ISE, with numerous additional commitments communicated to GPA executives from other manufacturers during the ISE show to be announced in the days and weeks to come.
- Byron Tarry of Sharps Audio Visual in Canada and this year's President of the GPA Board commented, "It's both exciting and inspiring to belong to a global family of likeminded companies, each with common goals and a shared vision of market excellence. We collaborate together as one, understanding the benefit sharing our knowledge and diversity brings not only to the GPA and its global customers, but also to our own regional business maturity and capability. With this depth of trust in each other, we can confidently present ourselves to customers as a single entity, with the conviction that the strengths of many deliver the power of one.”
- He added, “This year's record attendance at ISE has clearly demonstrated the staggering ongoing growth in the AV industry globally, and the GPA is ideally positioned to offer global enterprise the innovative solutions, delivery consistency, and quality of service they are so desperate to find."
- The GPA’s membership will convene again in June at InfoComm as it announces its Global Vendor Excellence Award Winners, and again in Mumbai in October for it’s APAC summit.