LynTec Celebrates 30th Year in Business

- Lenexa, KS--LynTec announced that it will release a full line up of product debuts, demos and give-aways for InfoComm12 as it celebrates its 30th year in business.
- The celebration will begin from Wednesday, June 13 in Las Vegas as InfoComm opens up its doors to thousands of AV industry professionals in this annual showcase of AV technology. The show runs from June 13 - 15 and expects to draw over 34,000 people from around the world and includes educational tracks, manufacturer training, demonstrations and exhibitors.
- For the 2012 show, LynTec joins over 925 other exhibitors to provide attendees with innovative solutions and products. Featured in the LynTec booth again this year will be its Tower of Power panel display. In addition, the company plans to demo a number of other panel systems and introduce new products. Among these will be a demo of their master/slave multiple panel system.
- Mark Bishop, president of LynTec says that "this demo will enable clients to be able to watch two panels operate on a single controller as well as see how the GUI expands to set up, control and monitor multiple panels at once. This will save the customer a great deal of expense by operating multiple panels off of a single controller."
- The company also plans to demo an entirely new whole panel (whole system) current monitoring capability. Visitors will be able to view real time current monitoring system at the branch and main circuit breaker levels and learn firsthand how simple it is to configure the system and to view, store and download data.
- Again this year, LynTec will be joined at their booth by SurgeX and will be able to demo the SurgeX power conditioning sidecars for the RPC panels.
- New product introductions will include LynTec's new EL (emergency lighting) circuit breakers and their brand new solution for high current circuit control.
- "Historically LynTec has worked exclusively with Square D's motorized circuit breakers which are available in up to 30 Amperage variations," Bishop said. "However, lighting customers have asked for the ability to control up to 100A loads as part of their electrical power distribution system. LynTec now offers the ability to control up to 125 Amp loads as part of our remotely operated electrical system."