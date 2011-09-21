SynAudCon Offers In-Person Seminars

SynAudCon is on the road again with in-person seminars, offering the opportunity to learn from Pat Brown in a classroom setting.

Seminars include:

ProSound Principles and Practices - $350

October 26 - LDI Show, Orlando FL

Please register for this seminar on LDI's website.

Sound System Alignment and Equalization - $350

October 27 - LDI Show, Orlando FL

Please register for this seminar on LDI's website.

Attend both days of instruction at LDI for $595.

Sound Reinforcment for Technicians - $895

November 14-16 - St. Louis, MO (3-day seminar)

Register online or call 800-796-2831.