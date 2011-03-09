Intelix Partners with Boss AV

Middleton, WI--Intelix has partnered with Boss A/V Solutions, and effective immediately, Boss will stock and supply Intelix hardware.
- “Boss A/V is an excellent partner and resource for us,” said Cameron Smith, Intelix sales and marketing manager. “Their deep knowledge, experience, and intimacy with the professional AV market is a tremendous asset for today’s discerning integrator.”
- Boss A/V Solutions was launched in 2010 as a single, all-inclusive distributor for audio-visual integrators.
- “Our goal is to provide knowledge, service, and value,” said Gary Ross, Boss A/V founder. “Our staff ensures the right products are integrated into our customer’s applications, whether new or retrofit. And because we are always investing in new technology, our solutions are cutting-edge and our prices are extremely competitive.”