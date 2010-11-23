Liberty AV Names New Sales Manager

- Colorado Springs, CO--Liberty AV Solutions president John Dace has announced that Greg Baltzer will man the company’s territory manager/North Central post. Baltzer takes charge from his home base in metro Minneapolis, and joins Liberty as a key figure within a wide-sweeping sales force reorganization announced recently implementing a new national inside-outside model.
- With many years of sales experience behind him logged with AVI Systems in Minnesota, Baltzer is one among a team of outside sales managers dedicated to insuring constant and consistent support to customers in the field. He will report directly to David Ellis, Liberty’s new director of Western sales appointed on October 12th.
- “Greg’s personal odometer will be spinning madly in this new position,” Dace said while breaking news of the appointment. “He will be traveling extensively to develop and grow both new and existing customer relationships. If you haven’t met him already, you surely will.”