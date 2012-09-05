Blackwood Joins DiGiCo forBusiness Development

Simon Blackwood has joined digital console manufacturer DiGiCo as business development director.
- This newly created position is one that is set to evolve into a key role within the company, with Simon leading an expanding direction for the company.
- "It’s great to be able to welcome Simon to the DiGiCo team,” said managing director James Gordon. “He is going to bring a new dimension to our expertise base and will be instrumental in taking us into new areas."
- “It’s an honor to manage a great company where smart people want to come and work and we’re delighted that Simon is going to be a part of that. We believe DiGiCo is a real professional audio oasis.”
- "I've long admired the way the DiGiCo team have pioneered the evolution of professional digital mixing," Blackwood said. "In the past I've regarded them as strong and creative competitors and now feel privileged to be joining the team at such an exciting time."