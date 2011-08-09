CSI Marks 25th Anniversary

Mechanicsville, VA--Communications Specialists, Inc. (CSI) celebrated the company’s first quarter-century in the low-voltage communications industry as it completed 25 years of operations since the enterprise’s founding on June 19, 1986.
- CSI owners Ron Pusey and Jack Tuck.
- At anniversary events beginning in June, CSI's owners, Ron Pusey and Jack Tuck, thanked its employees and customers for making possible the company’s successes to date, and for providing opportunities for future achievements.
- "Reflecting on our first 25 years in business, we reflect on our deep gratitude to our customers for their support through the first 25 years," said Ron Pusey, CSI’s president and CEO. "We also want to offer our heartfelt thanks to the company’s employees and their families, whose creativity, dedication and sacrifices allowed us to fulfill our customer commitments while also building a strong foundation for future growth."
- Since it’s founding in 1986, the company has provided central Virginia with technology solutions. Its operational accomplishments during the past quarter-century have included products and services delivered to its Health Care, Life Safety, Education, Houses of Worship, and Government verticals to a customer base of over 2,000.