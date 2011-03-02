AV Register Launches Web Service

- Haworth, NJ--The newly formed AV Register has launched its website, a searchable database of AV Integrators around the world.
- According to the company, the service is designed to provide AV consultants, end-users, general contractors and other users of AV integration services with a single place to find integrators to execute their AV project.
- “AV Register was created to provide a much needed service for customers who are looking to find qualified integrators, anywhere in the world,” said company president, Lewis Eig. “I have spent much of my career interacting with consultants and they have always complained about how difficult it is to get reliable, up-to-date information about AV integration firms that they are considering working with. We created AV Register to fill that need, and then some.”
- AV Register staff members verify accuracy by physical inspection of the Integrator’s premises, interviews with employees, confirmation of employee certifications, contact with client references, and other activities designed to assure timeliness. This information is then entered into the AV Register database, which is made available to subscribers. The information is searchable by an integrator’s location, number of employees, test equipment owned, bonding capacity and more than 15 additional categories.
- Subscription to AV Register is free to AV consultants and end users. Integration firms have a choice of two levels of membership, Registered and Verified, each with differing levels of benefits and cost.
- “AV Register will quickly become the place where buyers of AV systems will go when they want to find the right company for their project," said Eig. "We are happy to be offering a service that provides such benefit not only to our subscribers but to the integration companies as well.”