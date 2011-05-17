Topics

Bosch Adds Holographic Label to CCS 900 Ultro

By ()

Bosch Adds Holographic Label to CCS 900 Ultro

Bosch Security Systems' CCS 900 Ultro Discussion System now features an unforgeable holographic label on the bottom of the unit to assure quality and authenticity.

  • The CCS 900 Ultro Discussion System features an holographic label.
  • Bosch introduced the CCS 900 Ultro all-in-one Discussion System primarily for small to medium sized meeting areas such as town halls, local business centers and courtrooms. It offers a number of features designed to manage meetings, including an advanced new patent-pending "Possible-To-Speak" function which gives a visual indication of when the microphone is available for a delegate to take the floor. Users can listen to proceedings and easily participate directly in discussions.
  • The system also offers Bosch's proprietary DAFS (Digital Acoustic Feedback Suppressor) technology, which has been proven over many years in the company's conferencing and public address systems.
  • And since the system is a plug-and-play, all-in-one discussion solution, the CCS 900 Ultro requires no special training or operator, according to the company.