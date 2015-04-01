Stewart Filmscreen Hires The Farm as Commercial Sales Rep

- Stewart Filmscreen has named The Farm as its independent commercial sales rep firm for the Pacific Northwest region, including Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska. The group specializes in audiovisual technical sales and marketing, representing only best-in-class brands in each pro AV product category, and focusing on solution consulting, product demonstration, and needs assessment for each represented brand.
- With this appointment, Stewart Filmscreen has now filled all available territories on its commercial map, a goal set by the company to support the increasing need for Stewart Filmscreen products in the marketplace.
- “We’re confident that we made a great choice selecting The Farm to manage the strategically important Pacific Northwest,” said Peter Brown, vice president of sales and marketing for Stewart Filmscreen. “Stewart Filmscreen expects that the experienced team at THE FARM will live up to its name, rooting out the opportunities and harvesting the business.”
- Committed to providing excellent user experiences from beginning to end, The Farm plans to boost Stewart’s sales by deploying key programs to integrators in the area. These initiatives include Stewart’s renewed and streamlined approach to education and training, focus on successful sales strategies and programs, and strategic marketing initiatives. In addition, the firm will provide considerable assistance and support for local Stewart integrators in the region.
- The Farm is headquartered in Roseville, CA.