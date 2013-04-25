iMedicor Launches SocialHIE Network For Physicians' Alliance Of America

- iMedicor (VMCI) has launched its flagship product, iMedicor SocialHIE, one of the first online social/professional networks to be coupled with a Health Information Exchange (HIE), for Physicians' Alliance of America (PAA), an organization comprising more than 34,000 physician members representing over 7,100 member practices of all sizes and specialties throughout the United States. iMedicor SocialHIE will enable PAA members to exchange patient-specific healthcare information through the Internet with other PAA members, as well as non-PAA members they invite into their communities, all within a HIPAA-compliant environment.
- According to both parties, the web-based iMedicor SocialHIE will feature tools designed to enhance day-to-day clinical workflow and assist in making the transition from a paper to an electronic health records system relevant at the practice level. The National Health Information Network (NHIN) Direct Solution standards, now offered through iMedicor SocialHIE, allows for all providers and healthcare organizations to become interconnected, both inside and outside of the iMedicor SocialHIE network - a primary requirement of Meaningful Use (MU) Stage 2 certification. The network is designed to help insure that every PAA member practice meets MU Stage 2 requirements and receives full support for Direct Protocol and Interoperability with other practices. Even a medical practice that has not yet adopted an Electronic Health Record (EHR) system will be able to communicate securely with EHR practices or hospitals or healthcare support facilities.
- PAA Members will benefit from a number of free core services within iMedicor SocialHIE. In addition to creating their own practices and being assigned their own NHIN Direct Protocol accounts within the portal, they will be able to send and receive secure messages with attachments, share patient-specific data, test results and images with multiple recipients, and build communities of peers and referral networks. iMedicor SocialHIE also features secure instant messaging to support internal staff needs, facilitate referrals and appointments with other practices, and allow off-site physicians to reach staff from the hospital instantly. Registrants will also have access to the most extensive peer-reviewed Continuing Medical Education (CME) catalog available on the Internet.
- "We are thrilled to deepen our association with PAA and have this opportunity to service the needs of its members in such a meaningful way," said Fred Zolla, iMedicor CEO. "We are confident that PAA and its membership will appreciate how iMedicor SocialHIE provides a low-cost, easy-to-use alternative to expensive software systems and enterprise solutions yet addresses the challenges that most providers face in transitioning from a paper to a digital system. This includes the ability to meet the requirements of each stage of Meaningful Use, an area in which we are highly experienced as agents through our work with doctors participating in the New Jersey HITEC project, many of whom are PAA members."
- Mr. Zolla noted that iMedicor, through its Meaningful Use Consulting Services, has already assisted over 100 PAA members in New Jersey with EHR adoption and system integration, and helped them attest to Meaningful Use; many of them have begun to receive incentive payments from the Federal Government for their compliance. "This additional service is now being expanded nationwide and will soon be available to all PAA members, upon request."
- According to PAA's Executive Director, Bob Chalmers, "Our membership is in a transition from a paper to an EHR-based system, as mandated by the Federal Government, and we recognize that a secure, interoperable communications network is critical to the success of this transition. iMedicor has demonstrated its ability to provide a simple and easy-to adopt solution that will allow our physicians to communicate securely with each other and manage their practice growth in line with Meaningful Use standards. We are very happy to be able to offer iMedicor SocialHIE to all PAA members nationwide."