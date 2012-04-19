WSC Honors Carole Dougan of Arecont

Los Angeles, CA--Carole Dougan, Arecont Vision's vice president, strategic accounts, has been named 2012 Woman of the Year in the Manufacturer category by the Women's Security Council (WSC), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the professional success of women working in the physical security industry.
- Carole Dougan.
- Ms. Dougan was honored along with other winners at WSC's Women of the Year Awards celebration on Tuesday, March 28, during ISC West.
- As a member of the executive team at Arecont Vision, the leading manufacturer of high-performance megapixel IP cameras, Dougan has successfully expanded Arecont Vision's presence in the Americas and is one of the company's top sales leaders globally. She manages Arecont Vision's global distributor and systems integrator business with a primary focus in the Americas, working with major distributors such as Anixter, ADI, ScanSource and PSA; and systems integrators such as ADT, Stanley and Siemens.
- "Carole Dougan sets the standard with her industry-leading efforts to educate the marketplace on the application and benefits of megapixel and video surveillance technologies," said Mark Espenschied, senior marketing manager, Arecont Vision, who nominated Dougan for the award. "Her tireless efforts have been instrumental in increasing the use of megapixel technology and Arecont Vision's market share in the Americas."
- Dougan started in the security industry in 1985 in a customer service/training role showing end-users how to use time-lapse VHS recorders and sequential switchers. She was previously Pelco's director of strategic accounts and before that, spent several years in territory, national account and engineered systems design and sales with ADT in San Francisco and with Securus, Inc. (now Henry Brothers/Kratos) in Denver.
- WSC provides networking opportunities to enable women in the security field to reach the highest level of professional success through online webinars, networking receptions and the annual awards program. WSC services also include a monthly e-newsletter and an online membership directory. The WSC Women of the Year Awards reception was held on Tuesday, March 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Pinot Brasserie in the Venetian in Las Vegas.