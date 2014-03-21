Meritus Medical Center Upgrades In-Room Patient Channel with Noventri

- Noventri recently announced that Meritus Medical Center, a 257-bed community hospital located in Hagerstown, Maryland, has chosen Noventri to upgrade their In-Room Patient Television Channel.
- Meritus Medical Center set up a new patient television system to launch with the opening of the newly-relocated hospital in December 2010. The patient information channel was established to improve patient communication and satisfaction. After experience with the PC-based patient television system they had purchased, the hospital continued to search for a solution that was easier to manage and offered higher reliability.
- "Along with the move to the new hospital came more responsibilities," said Jim Slemp - Information Systems. "We naturally needed to find systems that would require less time and complexity to operate. And in the end, we received a better product."
- In each of the patient rooms, Noventri displays information for the patient to see. If a message needs to be communicated to the patients, it is extremely easy to do so with the Noventri Eco-Series digital signage solution.
- "Noventri Suite software and the Eco-Series SF-200 players are easy to use and enable us to get the message across," said Kyle Haught, multi-media specialist for the hospital. "We chose Noventri because of their quality and ability to adapt to our systems. Their tech support is very responsive and helpful."
- Meritus Health is a regional health system serving the tri-state area including Washington County, MD, Franklin and Fulton Counties in Pennsylvania and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. It features a new, state-of-the-art 257-bed community hospital located in Hagerstown, Maryland. Other health services include primary care physician practices, specialists in disciplines from obstetrics to cardiology, and satellite services from diagnostics to durable medical equipment. The one-million square-foot campus includes a medical mall with specialties and services that complement the hospital’s efforts to provide quality care across the spectrum.