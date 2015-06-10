Stampede Entering Drone Platform Market

- Stampede is putting xFold — a multi-rotor sUAV drone platform - on the market. xFold will be shown at INFOCOMM 2015 in Booth #1759 on the main show floor and Booth #7042 in the Drone Pavilion sponsored by Stampede and Unmanned Vehicle University.
- According to Stampede President & COO Kevin Kelly, three specific xFold drones are being shown at INFOCOMM 2015. “The xFoldline of multi-rotor sUAVs offers professionals involved in top level aerial work with a complete range of options across a broad price range,” Kelly emphasized today.
- While xFold offers a line of multi-rotor sUAV platforms to choose from, Kelly said that Stampede would be focusing its efforts on marketing the company’s upcoming line of full-featured ultra-professional RTF/ARF sUAV solutions for the commercial AP marketplace. The XFold Mapper is designed for surveying, inspection, and mapping applications. The xFold Cinema, which has 3D scanners, is designed for high-end feature film and television production. The xFold Dragon is for real heavy lift and features dual RED EPIC for 3D, fully rigged ARRI ALEXA, heavy scanners (LIDAR), and several sensor options. Each frame can be configured as Quadcopter, Hexacopter, x8 Octocopter and x12.
- The core rig of the xFold line of sUAVs was designed by company co-founder Ziv Marom, an experienced sUAV pilot and cinematographer with years of experience in aerial video and cinematography for feature films that include Expendables 3, HomeFront, Sparks, documentaries, television and other applications.