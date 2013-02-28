Soundcraft Studer to Hold Open House Sessions at Church at the Mall

Harman’s Soundcraft Studer mobile truck will be coming to the First Baptist Church at the Mall on March 4 and 5 for Open House sessions focusing on live sound mixing for houses of worship.

The Church at the Mall in Lakeland, Florida can accommodate almost 2,500 congregants and is equipped with a Studer Vista 5 M2 digital console.

The sessions will provide hands-on training about how to use Soundcraft and Studer consoles in a house of worship environment, along with instruction about the particular requirements of house of worship mixing and audio production for live sound and broadcast.

“Mixing audio for a house of worship can be just as complex and demanding as mixing sound for a rock concert or theater production, especially when you have to mix a full praise band, choir, preacher and others, deal with the acoustics of a large sanctuary or mega church and possibly also create separate mixes for a live broadcast, recording, foyer and other areas,” said Katy Templeman-Holmes of Soundcraft Studer. “The Open House is an opportunity to learn from us and from some of our users basic through advanced theory to hands-on tips and tricks on how to get the most out of Soundcraft and Studer consoles and the specific features that make them ideal for house of worship applications.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to work with Soundcraft and Studer factory experts to receive demos and training on various consoles, from their general operation and signal flow to the consoles’ unique features. Jason Bethune of Harman Professional’s regional rep firm Dobbs Stanford will be on hand both days to cover all Harman-related questions.

The Open House will be held at the First Baptist Church at the Mall, 1010 East Memorial Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33801.