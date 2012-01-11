Herman Launches New Website

Herman has launched a new website, hermanproav.com.
Features include:
* Supplier & Order Consolidation - Order a multitude of manufacturers from a single site
* Customer Specific Pricing via protected Login
* Technical Resource & Learning Center
* Sign up for Herman CTS-RU Webinars
* View Past Webinars
* How To Videos
* Manufacturer Cross References & Technical Resources
* Unlimited Customizable Lists
* Create customized lists for frequently used items, project specific BOMs, Quotes, etc.
* Product Images, Specifications and Drawings
* View Purchase History, Track Orders, Obtain Real-Time Order Status
Register today by clicking here: hermanproav.com/register.aspx