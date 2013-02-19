Shure Partners with Channel IQ to Protect Brand

- Shure Incorporated has partnered with Channel IQ, a provider of online pricing intelligence and channel monitoring software, to help protect the Shure brand and ensure adherence to the Company’s sales policies.
- “Our brand is our most valuable asset, and we need to do whatever we can to protect its integrity,” said Mark Humrichouser, general manager of the Americas Business Unit. “We want to help our dealers continue to grow their business in the short- and long-term. Our partnership with Channel IQ will allow us to monitor and act upon violations of our sales policy, which will allow us to provide those dealers who support the policy with a more stable business environment.”
- Channel IQ monitors the Internet and filters a vast amount of online pricing, brand, and trademark information, providing manufacturers like Shure with timely updates about online retail activity, competitive intelligence, and potential trademark infringement.
- "We are pleased to have been selected by Shure to tackle the challenge of upholding the integrity of their products and services online," said Wes Shepherd, founder and CEO at Channel IQ. "By staying on top of what's happening in the marketplace by monitoring authorized and unauthorized activity, they are strengthening their relationship with their network of trusted dealers. We're delighted to provide our services to a market leader like Shure, and help them strengthen and manage their online sales channels."