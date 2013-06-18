Texas Instruments DLP Adds Interactivity Features

- At InfoComm 2013, Texas Instruments, TI, DLP revealed technology advancements that make interactivity available for projection and display.
- DLP’s multitouch technology prototype lets customers turn any surface into an interactive touchscreen for multiple users.
- Combined with DLP’s 3D-compatibility, illumination, and 1080p data projectors, this technology enables classrooms and boardrooms to create shared interactive experiences.
- “It’s no longer enough to be able to simply view content, consumers expect to interact with their technology in a seamless way,” said manager, DLP Front Projection, Roger Carver. “The solution we’re demonstrating this week registers up to 20 points of touch on any surface, and from a technical standpoint, there’s no reason we can’t move well beyond.”
- Between 2010 and 2012 global sales of interactive projectors more than tripled, reaching more than 140,000 units shipped. According to Futuresource, demand continues to rise this year.
- Consistent with the market trend toward interactive displays, schools are looking for a way to replicate the traditional chalk or whiteboard shared-learning experience with technology. With multitouch interactivity, DLP allows students to participate simultaneously on a screen big enough to fill an entire wall.
- “DLP is also looking at ways to grow our interactive capabilities beyond traditional projection settings,” added Carver. “Interactive digital signage and automotive applications are two examples of segments where we see the potential for exciting growth and innovation.”
- Manufacturers such as Hitachi, NEC, Panasonic, and Ricoh have been adding DLP technology to their existing product lines as well.