Keyboardist Salo Loyo Embraces QSC K Series

- QSC Audio Products, LLC has welcomed keyboardist Salo Loyo into the K for Musicians family. A professional keyboardist since 1985, Loyo has had the opportunity over his career to experience many, if not all, types of amplification systems available.
- “I honestly have never used any keyboard amp, speaker, PA system, wedge or in-ear system that comes even close to the sound and response I get from my K Series,” said Loyo. “The sound is pure, clean and powerful. I don't have to worry about competing with anybody to be heard. And it's not just volume; I can play at any level and the sound cuts thru beautifully and clearly, without hurting anyone’s hearing.”
- After reading reviews on the QSC K Series, Loyo was interested in the idea of 1000 watts of power in such a lightweight speaker, and decided to audition the K Series for himself.
- “The moment I heard the K Series, it truly was 'love at first sound,'" said Loyo. “And to have 1000 watts available in a completely portable and lightweight speaker, well, there was no deciding—the decision was made.”
- According to Loyo, his K Series setup has had a very positive effect on the way that he plays. “The K Series gives me the ability to play in a more relaxed way because I don't have to adapt my playing to the speaker,” he said. “ I can actually play the way I always do and the speaker simply amplifies, delivers and translates exactly what I'm playing, without any extra effort.
- Salo Loyo has played keyboards on tour with Luis Miguel since 2002, and has written many songs for him including “Sol, Arena y Mar,” (BMI Award Winner), and “Dimelo En Un Beso,” which were included in the GRAMMY and Billboard award winning album. “Amarte es un Placer.” He also wrote songs for Miguel’s “33,” “Nada es Igual,” and his most recent album “Labios de Miel.” Loyo has worked with a wide range of artists over the years, including Jon Anderson (Yes), Howard Hewitt, Herb Alpert, Marco Antonio Solis, and Charlie Zaa.
- Loyo has just returned from a tour with Miguel in South America; earlier this year he also toured in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Spain. He has also been a part of the pre-production/production team for Luis Miguel's studio recordings for the past 10 years. Currently, he is involved in the pre-production of a new album for his own group, No-Pals. Between touring, he spends time arranging and producing for records and TV as well as playing live as much as possible.