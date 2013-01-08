Shure Takes Over Distribution of DIS Products

- As of January 1, 2013, Shure Incorporated began distributing conferencing products manufactured by Danish Interpretation Systems (DIS), a division of Informationsteknik Scandinavia Group of Copenhagen, Denmark, which Shure acquired in February 2011.
- "When we acquired Informationsteknik two years ago, we saw it as an opportunity to significantly strengthen our position in the installed sound market, specifically conferencing, by increasing our presence with customers in the corporate, government, and education sectors," said Mark Humrichouser, general manager of the Americas Business Unit at Shure. "We want to continue to build on the successful foundation of the DIS brand by using our strong, well-established network of sales reps throughout the U.S. and engaging our talented market development team with these customers."
- DIS is a provider of advanced conference electronics, offering conference solutions to the global meeting industry. It offers complete solutions for simultaneous interpretation, discussion, voting, language distribution, online streaming of meetings, and software management.
- "Both Shure and DIS have long been committed to creating innovative, quality products and providing customers with the highest level of service and technical support in the industry," added Humrichouser. "In the U.S., we recently adapted our organization to better fit the needs of our customers with the creation of our Systems Support Group. With multiple layers of support now available, we are well-positioned to take over distribution of DIS products."