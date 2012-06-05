Industry Bands Holds Charity Concert at InfoComm

The NSCA Education Foundation will host a charity concert with the Drunk Unkles from 9-11 p.m. on June 14, at Gilley’s Saloon in Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, during InfoComm 2012.
- The Drunk Unkles have reached their 7th year of supporting for the Foundation. To date, the event has raised more than $90,000. Contributions from the concert go toward the NSCA Education Foundation, which focuses on the advancement of the systems integration industry by providing access to the best education and training programs for new students and current professionals.
- “This past year has been an incredible year for the Foundation, raising more awareness to our efforts and having the most successful financial contributions to date,” said Andy Musci, NSCA Education Foundation president. “Knowing that the Drunk Unkles concert is the one place to be this year for live music is a testament to the mission of the foundation. We had a great time last year, and look forward to an even better turnout this year.”
- The Drunk Unkles started more than 10 years ago as a casual hobby. They performed their first charity fundraising event to help support the family of an industry peer who unexpectedly lost his life. The NSCA Education Foundation has continued this tradition of supporting industry members during InfoComm, the NSCA Systems Integration Expo, individual member causes and other fundraising events throughout the year.
- The Drunk Unkles include:
- * Felix Robinson (Angel) – AVI-SPL
- * “Unkle” Steve Emspak (Aerosmith Songsmith) – Shen Milsom & Wilke
- * Marc Hochlerin (Mazarin) – Cerami & Associates
- * Mike “The Pie” Phillips – Hudson Marketing Inc.
- * Johnny “Bottom” Cardone – Cardone Solomon and Associates
- * “Aunt” Lisa Wenger – Bosch Communications Systems
- Sponsors for the 2012 concert include:
- * Platinum Sponsor: AMX
- * Gold Sponsors: BARCO, Christie Digital Systems
- * Silver Sponsor: SurgeX
- * Bronze Sponsors: Chief, FSR, NEC, Liberty AV Solutions, Prysm, West Penn -Wire
- * Contributing Sponsors: Advance Sound, AVI-SPL, BMG Hudson, Bosch Communications, Cardone Soloman & Associates, Cerami & Associates, Cisco, Lowell Manufacturing, RP Visual Solutions, Shen Milsom & Wilke, Symetrix, and Synnex
- Stop by the NSCA booth, #C11536, or any of the sponsor booths prior to the show on June 14, and receive your free pass to the concert.