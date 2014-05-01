SCT Joins Cisco Developer Network

- Sound Control Technologies (SCT) has joined the Cisco Developer Network as a Registered Developer within the Collaboration/Telepresence technology category. In addition, SCT’s RemoteCam3 and RemoteCam3X Extended Distance solutions have successfully completed interoperability testing with Cisco C40, C60, C90, and SX20 codecs, and Cisco PHD 1080p 12X, PHD 1080p 4XS1, PHD 1080p 4XS2, and PHD 1080p 2.5X cameras.
- The RemoteCam3 and RemoteCam3X provide a unified electronics platform for cost-effective remote extension of Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) camera installations. Utilizing Dual CAT5e or Dual CAT6 cables, the kits support a distance of 120 or 300 feet respectively between codec and camera.
- "SCT is proud to be part of the Cisco CDN program,” said David Neaderland, SCT president. “Our solutions are symbiotic to the Cisco codec and camera, enabling design and integration flexibility in boardroom, classroom, presentation facilities, and any environment requiring remote deployment of the Cisco PTZ camera."
- The Cisco Developer Network unites Cisco with third-party developers of hardware and software to deliver tested interoperable solutions to joint customers. As a Registered Developer, SCT offers a complementary product offering and has started to collaborate with Cisco to meet the needs of joint customers.