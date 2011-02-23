Polycom Appoints Ari Bose to CIO

PLEASANTON, CA--Polycom has brought in former UTStarcom exec Ari Bose to fill the position of senior vice president and chief information officer.
- Ari Bose.
- Bose will be responsible for Polycom's IT organization and strategic transformation. He joins Polycom from UTStarcom, where he served as senior vice president, CIO, and business transformation officer.
- As part of his global IT responsibility, Bose will also oversee Polycom's internal global visual communications network, which is powered by the Polycom UC Intelligent Core infrastructure platform and supports nearly 100,000 video calls per month. His team will serve as a resource for customers on best practice UC network adoption and to Polycom's product development team, providing input for future innovations.
- "Ari joins Polycom at what we believe is an inflection point for our company and our industry," said Michael Kourey, Polycom executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Ari's leadership, technical competence, and proven track record in business transformation and efficiency make him the ideal CIO for Polycom at this exciting stage for our company."
- "Polycom is an impressive company with a tremendous opportunity to capture the momentum of the fast-growing UC market," Bose said. "Polycom customer-premise and cloud-based UC solutions are renowned for quality, and the company's open, standards-based foundation gives IT leaders unrivalled flexibility, choice, and investment protection-critical to our customers as they build out their UC networks."
- Prior to UTStarcom, Bose was vice president and CIO at 3Com, where he transformed IT into a business-partner-oriented organization across 3Com's business and geographic footprint. In addition, Bose has held senior management roles at Apple, Nortel, and Quantum.