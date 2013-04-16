ISP Technologies Adds InTune Sales Group as Rep Firm

- ISP Technologies has added InTune Sales Group as its new rep firm.
- InTune Sales is a national rep firm representing manufacturers to Sound Contractors, Pro Audio, and Musical Instrument stores. Founded in 2012, the InTune Sales Group formed an alliance of independent rep firms, uniting some of the industry’s most highly regarded sales reps under one banner, the company says. Its founding members, a group of former Roland reps, who went on to start their own firms, have established strong relations with dealers throughout the industry.
- Collectively, InTune Sales reps have more than 150 years of retail and wholesale sales experience in the musical instruments, consumer electronics, and sound contracting channels. They have sold over $1 billion into those channels.
- “We are thrilled to be working together, sharing our strengths and experiences to achieve impressive growth for current brands and introduce new brands and products to the M.I., AV, and CE channels,” said David Holloway, president of InTune Sales group. “I’m excited to have this alliance with a team that I have known and respected for over 20 years.”
- “InTune Sales is the best of the best,” said Dennis Houlihan, retired chairman and CEO of Roland Corporation U.S. “Their product knowledge is vast, their retail instincts are unbeatable, and their professionalism is incredible. They live and breathe quality training and impactful product launches. Most important, they have the individual and collective track records to prove it.”
- “InTune Sales is honored to be representing ISP Pro Audio in the United States," said David Holloway. "One of the standouts from the NAMM show was the incredible fidelity and flexibility of ISP High Definition Distribution System (HDDS). We simply never expected to hear CAT 5 / 6 distributed audio to be full range and loud (up to 220 watts max output)! Our instincts about ISP Pro Audio's HDDS system have been confirmed by many sound contractors commenting that ISP HDDS CAT 5/ 6 system is "On Fire" for them."
- InTune Sales comprises the following independent rep firms: Duncan Sales, Holloway Sales, On Track Sales, Goldsmith Sales, LVX Marketing, and Cowser Marketing.