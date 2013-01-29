CEDIA Reveals 2013-2014 Volunteer Board of Directors

- CEDIA has revealed the 2013 volunteer board of directors.
- In an effort to align the skills sets of the leadership with the initiatives set forth in CEDIA’s newly adopted Strategic Plan, the nominating committee researched and evaluated the board constituents to determine what strategic competencies were needed to accomplish the goals for the 2013 – 2014 term.
- “Each nominee completed a detailed questionnaire and went through a series of interviews designed to assess their respective competence and experience in the skill areas required to support’s CEDIA strategic initiatives. This process allowed us to form a strong slate of candidates that possessed the skills and experience to propel CEDIA forward in a thoughtful manner with new energy and insight,” said Randy Stearns, chair of the CEDIA Nominating Committee. “Each new board member brings something to the table that provides significant benefit to the association.”
- Members of the CEDIA board of directors are not only tasked with guiding the strategic direction of the association, but also with ensuring CEDIA’s defining principles remain relevant and adapt to members’ changing needs.
- The 2013 – 2014 leadership includes:
- Federico Bausone
- Multisistemas BVC Sa de Cv
- San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León, Mexico
- Robert Brown *NEW
- HED South – Home Entertainment Design South
- Hollywood, FL
- Steven Crawford *NEW
- Brand Strat 1 LLC
- San Clemente, CA
- Buzz Delano
- Delano Associates
- San Clemente, CA
- Dennis Erskine
- Erskine Group, Inc.
- Atlanta, GA
- Mark Hodges *NEW
- Forefront Innovation
- The Woodlands, TX
- David Humphries *NEW
- Atlantic Integrated aka: Thea & Schoen Integrated Systems
- Catasauqua, PA
- Richard Millson
- Millson Technologies Inc.
- Vancouver, BC
- Larry Pexton
- Triad Speakers ~FM~
- Portland, OR
- Bill Skaer
- Eric Grundelman’s Cool AV ~FM~
- Mesquite, TX
- Gordon van Zuiden
- cyberManor
- Los Gatos, CA