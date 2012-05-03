NSCA Hosts Digital Marketing Boot Camp

Cedar Rapids, IA--The National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA) is hosting a two-day boot camp featuring keynote speaker, Scott Klososky, from the 2012 NSCA Business & Leadership Conference (BLC).

The boot camp will be held June 11-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV.

This boot camp will provide strategy-based curriculum on social and digital marketing strategies for marketing professionals and senior executives. Attendees will understand the full breadth of resources available in the social media world in additional to the dynamics, processes and trends available today. Klososky notes that attendees will leave with “more knowledge to drive a noticeable, measurable impact on their organization’s bottom line and online marketing strategies over the next few years.”

The two-days will be spent on instruction and concept delivery in these key areas:

* Why social technologies are exploding, their role in today’s organizations and why leaders should pay attention;

* 15 unique social dynamics web 2.0 has delivered and you can apply to your organization’s strategy;

* Processes of social media implementation; and

* Future path of social technologies.

Klososky, a former CEO of three successful startup companies and current founder and chairman of the board of Alkami Technology, specializes in looking over the horizon with how technology is changing the world.

NSCA members receive this two-day boot camp at 40 percent off the original costs. Additionally, NSCA members can apply up to $400 in NSCA Education Credits towards the cost of the boot camp.

The training includes meals, a USB drive with process implementation documents, tools and templates supporting the strategies discussed, and all the presentations for a total cost of $1,800 per participant.

For more information visit nsca.org/bootcamp or contact Bonnie Taylor, NSCA Events Specialist at 800.446.6722 or by email at btaylor@nsca.org.