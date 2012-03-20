L-Acoustics Names General Manager, U.S.

Oxnard, CA--L-Acoustics has strengthened its American operations with the recent recruitment of Laurent Vaissié to the post of general manager, L-Acoustics U.S.
- U.S. general manager Laurent Vaissié (left) and L-Acoustics CEO Christian Heil.
- The announcement comes from CEO Christian Heil, to whom he reports.
- Based in Oxnard, CA, Vaissié is responsible for managing L-Acoustics’ U.S. subsidiary and developing business in both the domestic touring and fixed installation markets.
- Prior to joining the company, Vaissié served as senior vice president of sales and marketing for Laser Operations, where he was responsible for global business development and led cross-functional teams through consolidation, M&A, and high growth phases. During his tenure there, Vaissié increased revenue growth and profitability by focusing on partnerships with industry-leading customers and implementing market-driven product and communication strategies.
- Vaissié holds an Engineering degree from France’s Ecole Centrale Marseille, where his thesis work focused on modeling of wavefront propagation, as well as a Ph.D. in Optics from University of Central Florida/CREOL.
- “We’re very pleased to have Laurent take up the reins of our US operations,” Heil said. “Our business in the States has grown significantly in recent years requiring us to adapt our structure and procedures, and Laurent’s collective background, experience and attitude genuinely make him the right person to fill the role of general manager. Not only do his values and business ethics perfectly align with those of L-Acoustics, but his dual European/American background allows him to easily liaise with our corporate offices in France as well as instinctively understand and respond to our US customers’ needs and expectations. Their total satisfaction is our primary concern, and Laurent — along with the rest of the L-Acoustics U.S. team — is committed to ensuring it.”