D.A.S. Audio Revamps Website

D.A.S. Audio has unveiled its new website. The sound reinforcement manufacturer has launched its fully-renovated website updated with everything that the company’s extensive product catalog has to offer.
- The new version of the D.A.S. Audio website meets the increasing demand from clients and prospective D.A.S. Audio product users for up-to-date information on products, news, and technical support.
- The navigational structure has been maintained, enabling users to easily find the information they need, browse the various product categories, and discover the latest D.A.S. news on installations, events, trade fairs, and seminars. Each of the products has an overview, technical specifications and a range of related downloads that include technical features, user manuals, catalog, high-resolution images, etc.
- The new D.A.S. Audio website also incorporates a new product registration section. This newest website feature lets each D.A.S. user create a personal product database and a related technical library to make working with D.A.S. Audio solutions even easier. Users can also stay informed about the latest product news, updates, and software versions.
- The philosophy behind D.A.S. Audio’s updated website remains the same: to offer a useful tool for sound professionals and distributors worldwide. That goes hand in hand with the services already provided by the company’s headquarters in Spain (D.A.S. Audio, S.A.) as well as by the D.A.S. regional sales and distribution centers in Miami (D.A.S. Audio of America, Inc.) and Singapore (D.A.S. Audio Asia-Oceania, PTE. Ltd.).