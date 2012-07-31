Sennheiser Academy Seminar Hits NYC August 6

Audio specialist Sennheiser will be offering its RF Wireless Sound Academy Seminar in New York City on Monday, August 6 in mid-town Manhattan.

The seminar costs $199 and includes continental breakfast, full lunch, workshop materials, and a $50 rebate coupon good for Sennheiser and Neumann products. Participants who complete the seminar will earn 6 RU CTS credits.

This single-day workshop is designed to teach attendees how to plan for trouble-free operation of multi-channel wireless microphones and wireless personal monitoring systems in even the toughest environments. Topics will include:

* RF theory plus practical tips and tricks to maximize reliability

* Reserving TV channels for events on the new FCC spectrum database system

* Best practices for system planning and frequency coordination

* Working with wireless monitoring systems

* New developments in digital RF systems

The event will feature several experts in the field including host and presenter Joe Ciaudelli and special guest Volker Schmitt: the RF engineer who spearheaded the creation of some of Sennheiser’s most successful and innovative products, including the evolution wired, evolution wireless, MKH, MKE, and 3000 and 5000 series.

Other guest speakers include Uwe Sattler and Ben Escobedo of Sennheiser, Broadway RF and audio engineer, Andrew Funk and Henry Cohen, president and senior RF engineer at Production Radio - an RF engineering, consulting and event services firm serving entertainment, production and corporate clients.