Chilin Technology Develops Chilin Solutions

- Portland, OR--Chilin Technology announced the development of Chilin Solutions for the continued support of the global market for Chilin’s portfolio of specialty display products and solutions. Chilin Solutions will integrate Chilin Technology’s commercial LCD display group, along with Vertigo Digital Displays and Chilin’s commercial e-Paper solutions group into one global business. Chilin Solutions will be headquartered in Portland, OR, with facilities located in Tainan, Taiwan, Toronto, Canada and Soest, Netherlands.
- Chilin Technology’s commercial LCD display business will form the core of the new Chilin Solutions, which is focused on the design and manufacturing of a broad range of commercial LCD monitors and specialty displays for many of the world’s leading brands. Products from Chilin Solutions range from 32- to 82-inch diagonal, as well as super-narrow bezel displays for even larger videowall applications. Chilin Solutions also offers such advanced technology products as super-slim LED edge-lit displays less than 1-inch thick, large-format multi-touch displays, high-resolution Q-FHD displays and high-brightness liquid-cooled outdoor displays along with optical bonding and display enhancement services.
- Vertigo Digital Displays will become Chilin Solutions’ digital out-of-home business unit under the new organization. Chilin Technology acquired Vertigo Digital Displays, a leader in the design and development of custom and ruggedized display systems for the transit, retail and digital out-of-home advertising industries, in 2009. Vertigo’s outdoor digital advertising displays, indoor digital mall directories and digital drive-through menu boards are relied on by many of the world’s leading media companies, digital signage networks and quick service restaurant operators.
- A third business unit will focus on the design, development and sales of e-Paper display solutions for industrial and commercial customers. Leveraging Chilin Technology’s existing e-Paper technology display modules, Chilin Solutions will create complete solutions for commercial applications including electronic shelf labels, digital fact tags, and numerous other applications. Demand for e-paper commercial displays is forecast to exceed $1B by 2012.
- The integration of Chilin Technology’s display systems groups into this new Chilin Solutions business is a key element of Chilin’s strategy to provide a broader set of display solutions to its OEM/ODM customers while improving customer service and reducing costs. “The integration of our three display products businesses into this new solutions-oriented company will benefit our customers in numerous ways,” said Richard Soong, chairman of Chilin Technology. “Our goal is to offer the broadest product range, at the most competitive prices, while being extremely easy to do business with.”
- Led by digital display industry veteran Scott Hix, Chilin Solutions will be headquartered in Portland, OR. “Chilin Solutions will further enhance Portland’s reputation for launching leading display technology companies,” said Scott Hix, president and CEO of Chilin Solutions. “Our access to a broad range of display technologies, strong global supply chain, low-cost manufacturing and experienced team of display industry professionals will quickly establish Chilin Solutions as the world’s leading full-service supplier of digital display technologies to our current and new OEM customers.”