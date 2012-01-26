Avid Adds AVB Digital Snake to VENUE

Rochester, NY--Utilizing the Lab X Technologies high channel count AVB Audio platform, Avid has launched an AVB digital snake for live sound, a key component of the VENUE SC48 Remote System.

"By adding the AVB digital snake to the popular VENUE SC48 console our customers get the sound, performance, and reliability VENUE systems are known for, plus the flexibility to remotely locate I/O wherever the gig demands it,” said Sheldon Radford, senior product manager of Live Systems and Consoles at Avid. “The Lab X AVB platform perfectly meets our demanding needs for seamless redundancy, low latency, and high channel count over open standards networking.”

"Lab X and Avid are both dedicated to delivering market leading solutions, and with the launch of the Avid VENUE SC48 remote system we have been able to deliver the very first Audio Video Bridging digital stage box to the market,” said Lee Minich, president of Lab X Technologies. “We are proud to have collaborated with Avid to catapult the advanced capabilities of the robust Lab X AVB system into the forefront of live sound, where simplicity and road-worthiness meet.”

Avid will be demonstrating the VENUE SC48 Remote System at the AVnu Alliance Pavilion (#7Q220) at Integrated Systems Europe January 31 – February 2 at the RAI convention center in Amsterdam, NL. Lab X Technologies staff will also be at the pavilion showcasing their AVB platforms as well as participating in AVnu education presentations throughout the show.