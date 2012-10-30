Clear-Com Expands Partnership with Optocore

Clear-Com announced its continued distribution and technology partnership with Optocore and its new subsidiary, BroaMan.
The Optocore BroaMan V3R-FX.
- Two new models of the BroaMan DiViNe V3R-FX-ICOM-SDI video and intercom signal transport interface will be shown at AES 2012 in the Clear-Com booth 1218 along with other Optocore intercom/audio interfaces.
- The DiViNe V3R-FX-ICOM-SDI intercom and video interface is ideal for any setup that requires distribution of multiple feeds of high-quality audio, HD video, data and intercom. For intercom and audio, the V3R-FX-ICOM-SDI is equipped with (four) four-wire RJ45 ports. The ports are duplicated with reversed wiring so that a matrix or intercom key-panels can be connected to the unit using standard CAT cables. Each port can be used as an independently routed analog line level audio input and output.
- The V3R-FX-ICOM-SDI comes with up to five SD/HD/3G-SDI coaxial video inputs or outputs that are converted to and from single-mode DiViNe optical fiber links. The model V3R-FX-ICOM-SDI-1-4 features one video input and four video outputs, while the V3R-FX-ICOM-SDI-4-1 will be supplied with four video inputs and one video output. A video clock output module can be installed in either device. This Black Burst output is derived from a synchronized video source. The V3R-FX-ICOM-SDI can also be equipped with a CWDM module with auxiliary fiber ports to allow for connection of external fiber systems.
- “We are happy to continue our partnership with Optocore to bring a variety of signal distribution options to our users,” said Simon Browne, director of product management, Clear-Com. “With the DiViNe V3R-FX-ICOM-SDI, V3R-FX-INTERCOM and X6R-FX-INTERCOM, users have the option of transporting audio, video, data and intercom in a very scalable solution.”
- The V3R-FX-INTERCOM and X6R-FX-INTERCOM are intercom/audio interfaces without video for the Optocore distribution network, and will be featured at Clear-Com’s AES booth. When connected over the Optocore network using the V3R-FX-INTERCOM and X6R-FX-INTERCOM devices, intercom audio can be efficiently routed between Clear-Com Eclipse matrices to Clear-Com intercom key-panels. This adds the benefit of dual redundancy and ultra-low latency.