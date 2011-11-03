SANYO and eInstruction Reveal Product Bundles

Chatsworth, CA--SANYO North America Corporation has introduced two hardware and software bundles for classrooms that combine a SANYO interactive projector with educational software from eInstruction and an optional premium wall mount from Premier Mounts.
The SANYO PLC-WL2503 ultra short-throw LCD projector.
- Providing a single economical educational solution, the combination of hardware and software brings interactive functionality to any classroom.
- The SANYO PLC-WL2503 ultra short-throw LCD projector enables instructors to add handwritten text and graphics to projected images in real time, regardless of the surface on which the image is projected. Included with the projector is an interactive assessment software package created by eInstruction, which includes Workspace, the Workspace Content Gallery, and Workspace Language Packs to support uses of the software in more than 40 languages.
- The package also comes with assessment item samples from the Exam View Learning Series, which works with the Workspace software. The software operates in both the Windows and Mac computer environments, providing educators with tools for the creation and presentation of lesson materials, as well as for subsequent student evaluation and testing. The PLC-WL2503SE projector with software bundle has an MSRP of $1,995, and the PLC-WL2503SE2 bundle, which adds a Premier Mounts EST150 wall mount, has an MSRP of $2,195.
- The eInstruction Mobi mobile interactive handheld whiteboard, CPS student response systems, and the full version of ExamView Learning Series software, which is aligned to state standards, also work seamlessly with the PLC-WL2503SE2 projector and Workspace software. These technologies can be purchased separately to create a complete interactive digital solution.
- "We created this unique hardware and software solution in partnership with eInstruction to address the needs of today’s schools to utilize the latest educational technology, even in today’s economic environment where budgets are being stretched and even reduced,” said Sam Malik, vice president and general manager of the Presentation Technologies Group in SANYO North America’s Digital Solutions Division. “This single solution provides schools with the ability to immediately upgrade to interactivity in any classroom, enabling the use of the very latest technology and most advanced teaching tools, at an affordable cost.”
- “We are excited to extend our longtime partnership with SANYO with this innovative bundle that provides a lower cost alternative to traditional fixed interactive whiteboards,” said Valorie Loomer, vice president of strategic accounts for eInstruction. "Many customers have expressed excitement in being able to pair eInstruction hardware and software with the SANYO interactive projector. eInstruction continually commits to supporting customer choice and flexibility in hardware investments, and we are pleased to offer our award-winning interactive and assessment software with or without eInstruction-branded hardware solutions.”