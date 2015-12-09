QSC Offers Insight into How to Strengthen AV-IT Relationships

QSC has released a new white paper with strategic insights gathered from a collaboration with Spiceworks. It reveals what audiovisual professionals can do to build longer-lasting, more profitable customer relationships with IT buyers and professionals.

QSC teamed with Spiceworks to question IT buyers and professionals to learn more about their conceptions of AV integrators. The results demonstrate what audiovisual professionals can do to strengthen communication and do business that is mutually beneficial.

“AV Integrators are going to find it more and more difficult to land new corporate AV installations unless they fully understand the IT arena. Learning to interface with IT decision makers and personnel—and understand their requirements and concerns—is going to be the key to this puzzle going forward,” says Patrick Heyn, systems marketing manager. “QSC wants to help AV professionals to bridge this learning gap, starting with this white paper.”

The white paper, “4 Strategies to Successfully Sell to Corporate IT,” details:

* How to become a strategic partner for a company’s IT department

* The key players and how to prepare for their needs

* What true IT integration means

* Ways to earn the trust of technology buyers

Download the white paper here.