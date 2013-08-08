Atlas Sound Launches Updated Website

Atlas Sound has released an upgraded version of its website, AtlasSound.com, that will showcase its product offering and the variety of markets the products serve.
Atlas Sound's New Home Page
- The new website makes it easier for customers who know what they are looking for to find what they need and for those that aren't sure what they need but know what kind of facility they have to see the options available to them.
- "In talking to our customers and reps we knew that our homepage was due for an upgrade," said senior vice president of Sales at Atlas Sound, John Ivey. "The new design is much cleaner and easier to navigate. We have improved the searchability and the product pages including easy to see features, specs, images, and downloads. We have also improved some of the innovative tools we are providing our dealers like the PDF document combiner, making it easier to add the documents needed with simple clicks. We believe these upgrades will help our dealers and customers get the information they need and make AtlasSound.com their source for commercial audio information."