Pivitec Debuts New AVB Product, Interface Card

Pivitec, of Bethlehem, PA, is offering new AVB-related and interface products and has welcomed a new sales manager to the team.
- The Pivitec e16i‐ADAT 16-channel AVB network interface and e16i/o MY 16 Mini-YGDAI 16-channel bidirectional network interface card for Yamaha digital consoles are now available.
- The Pivitec e16i‐ADAT is a 16-channel input module utilizes 2 ADAT optical connections for use with ADAT optical sources such as mixing consoles, microphone preamps, Analog to Digital converters, and DAW interfaces. Multiple e16i-ADAT Modules can be combined together, or used with other Pivitec network audio modules, to build larger audio networks. The e16i-ADAT can also be used as a network-recording interface for AVB enabled computers.
- "While the e16i-ADAT is ideal for use as a front end for Pivitec's Personal Monitor Mix systems, we are really excited about it's potential as a network recording interface for live performance and studio," said Pivitec president, Tom Knesel. "Ethernet AVB provides for a more cost effective interface than Thunderbolt and is plug and play with recent Mac computers using the new OS X Mavericks."
- When combined with Pivitec's e32 Personal Monitor and the V2Mix Pro control application for iOS, the e16i-ADAT creates a powerful and flexible networked Personal Monitor System, the company says, providing wireless control of 32 channels of audio at a musician's fingertips. The e16i-ADAT is available immediately from Pivitec's worldwide network of authorized distributors and dealers.
- The new e16i/o MY 16 Mini-YGDAI is a 16-channel bidirectional network interface card for Yamaha digital consoles. The Pivitec e16i/o-MY offers a direct digital connection between compatible Yamaha consoles and other Pivitec network audio devices such as the e32 Personal Mixer. Depending on the expansion capabilities of the console, multiple e16i/o MY Cards can be combined together or used with other Pivitec Modules to build larger audio networks.
- "Pivitec's leading edge Personal Monitor Mixing System is especially popular for use in Houses of Worship. So Yamaha was the logical choice for Pivitec when prioritizing our product development strategy due to their history of leadership in digital consoles," said Tom Knesel.
- Pivitec has also announced that John Garbutt has been appointed to the newly created position of national sales manager. In his new position, John will be responsible for managing and expanding Pivitec's growing network of dealers and sales reps in the US and Canada.
- "Adding John to our team is a big step forward for Pivitec," said Knesel. "His hiring allows us to increase our focus and commitment to our contractor and systems integrator partners. John's hands on experience in these markets will allow us to better support our customers and grow our business".
- Garbutt joins Pivitec with over twenty years of industry experience at companies including Rane, Community Professional Loudspeakers and Inter-M Americas as well as a prominent design-build contracting firm and a consulting firm in the Pacific Northwest West. John will be based in Seattle where he and wife currently reside.